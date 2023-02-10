Federal judge dismisses Hamline adjunct case, new suit is in Ramsey County

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For the Sahan Journal Becky Dernbach says, “A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit Erika López Prater filed against Hamline University after the school criticized her for displaying two images of the Prophet Muhammad in her art history class. David Redden, an attorney for López Prater, said in an email to Sahan Journal that his client planned to file a new suit against the university. ‘Hamline hoped for a different venue so they removed the case to federal court,’ he wrote in an email to Sahan Journal Thursday. ‘We served a new complaint today and will be filing it in Ramsey County Court, where the case belongs.’ López Prater dropped her claims of breach of contract in the new suit, which Redden provided to Sahan Journal.”

At The Grist Alleen Brown and John McCracken write, “The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, ‘a long day.’ … latter details might be considered irrelevant, except for the fact that the police and emergency workers’ takeout, motel rooms, riot gear, gas, wages, and trainings were paid for by one side of the dispute — the fossil fuel company building the pipeline, which spent more than $79,000 on policing that day alone. When the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave Enbridge permission in 2020 to replace its corroded Line 3 pipeline and double its capacity, it included an unusual condition in the permit: Enbridge would pay the police as they responded to the acts of civil disobedience that the project would surely spark. The pipeline company’s money would be funneled to law enforcement and other government agencies via a Public Safety Escrow Account managed by the state.”

Stribber Burl Gilyard reports, “A federal jury in California said Wednesday that a unit of Medtronic must pay $106.5 million to competitor Colibri Heart Valve LLC for patent infringement. After a seven-day trial in Santa Ana, Calif., the jury concluded that Evolut devices, sold by Medtronic CoreValve LLC, violate a Colibri patent for replacing heart valves in patients with heart disease. Medical device maker Medtronic plans to appeal the case.”

At MPR News Dan Kraker reports, “A North Carolina-based company — that nearly two years ago proposed building a $440 million mill in the small town of Cohasset, Minnesota — said Thursday it no longer plans to pursue permitting and construction of the facility. The announcement comes three days after a state court ordered the city of Cohasset to reconsider its environmental review of the project.”

For KMSP-TV Nathan O’Neal says, “It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods. However, history has proven that extracting cannabis oil using home set-ups have had explosive consequences.”

For KSTP-TV Krystal Frasier says, “A company spokesperson has confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the Walgreens located on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis will close later this month. Kris Lathan, the company’s spokesperson, says the closure will take effect on Feb. 22, 2023. … Lathan says, as the company expands as a health care leader, it is ‘focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations’. According to Lathan, several factors were taken into account as to why the company decided to close the location, including ‘dynamics of the local market, changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers and more.'”

For Minnesota Monthly Jason DeRusha writes, “When I make a pizza list, I think about consistency, quality, uniqueness, history, and ambiance. You may overvalue your neighborhood place compared to my assessment—and you should! You should love the place that sponsors your kid’s soccer team and cheerleading squad, and I won’t tell you you’re wrong! … 1. Black Sheep Pizza, North Loop and Eat Street: It’s the pizza I think about the most. That perfect fennel sausage on that deeply flavorful, coal-fired dough. First bite is crunchy, then you get chewy, then you get sauce and cheese and mmmmm…”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “A shooting inside a restaurant building in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis left two people wounded on Thursday. Police said the shooting happened at around 12:11 p.m. inside 1300 Lagoon Avenue, a building which is home to The Breakfast Klub and the now-closed Fremont bar. Two men inside the building were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

