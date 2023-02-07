Hastings schools’ food service workers plan to strike

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Star Tribune, Erin Adler reports, “Food service workers with the Hastings school district say they will strike Tuesday morning unless the district comes to them with mediation Monday evening, an outcome they say is unlikely. About 20 food service workers, who serve lunch to the district’s 4,200 students each day, rallied in front of Hastings City Hall after school ended Monday. Dressed in purple, they also held a purple ‘unions for all’ banner.”

At MPR, Brian Bakst writes, “Republicans are outnumbered at Minnesota’s Capitol. And so far, they’ve been unable to stop an early onslaught of DFL-backed legislation on abortion, energy, voting and more. As the Legislature tilts toward an upcoming debate over a new state budget, Republicans are approaching their minority role this session with a focus on branding the DFL majorities as going well beyond what voters expected when they gave Democrats total control of state government. … In the absence of achieving meaningful input on bills, Republican legislators are working hard to frame for the public what they see as overreach by the DFL majorities. They’ve gravitated toward a single word to capture it: Extreme.”

In the Strib, Randy Furst writes, “Rochelle Inselman had just returned to the Shakopee women’s prison from Methodist Hospital, where she had undergone a hysterectomy and pelvic repair, when guards did their routine check to see if she was harboring contraband in her body. They ordered the inmate to strip, squat and cough. ‘It hurt. It hurt real bad’, she said, recalling the April 2021 incident. Nothing was found, and she was bandaged and put on strong pain medication. Inselman, 49, who is doing time for murdering her ex-boyfriend in 2012 and isn’t expected to be released for another 15 years, is among the women prisoners at Shakopee appealing for an end to invasive strip searches.”

For BringMeTheNews Tommy Wiita says, “The Aldi store in north Minneapolis is closing next week, leaving the wider Northside community with just one large grocery store. The store, located at 3120 Penn Ave. N., will have its final day on Feb. 12. An Aldi spokesperson blamed the closure on ‘the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring’. It will leave north Minneapolis with just one large grocery chain.”

This also in the Strib. Josie Albertson-Grove reports, “A copyright lawsuit between Edina schools and the man who designed the district’s hornet logo could be moving toward resolution, with the school board set to discuss a settlement agreement Monday evening. Since Edina adopted its green and yellow hornet logo based on a design by Michael Otto, the school district has asked Otto for permission for every new use — every jersey, T-shirt, or other replication of the image the Edina graduate designed as part of a school contest in 1981. But after Edina took the logo to third-party apparel retailers without Otto’s approval, the designer issued a cease-and-desist letter and then sued the district last year.”

For KARE-TV Dana Theide says, “Minnesota law enforcement is trying to get parents engaged in conversation with their kids, especially young boys, in an effort to turn back a surging wave of sextortion crimes. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says sextortion, once thought to be the domain of sexual predators trying to obtain images or set up sexual encounters, has become all about blackmail and sheer economics. … BCA commissioner Drew Evans says those behind the schemes contact their victims on gaming sites or social media pretending to be a young girl, and ask them to send explicit images that include their faces.”

Also at KARE, Bill Strande reports, “The Department of Commerce is warning Minnesota homeowners of bogus warranty letters being sent out by companies with names like ‘Home Warranty Direct’ or ‘Home Warranty Solutions’. The letters use fake warnings that tell the homeowner that their warranty is expiring or may be expiring even if that person never had a warranty. … The letters will also usually make false claims that their bogus company has a relationship with the homeowners’ mortgage company or county deeds office.”