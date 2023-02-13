Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard said that on Tuesday, heavy rain is forecast for the Twin Cities, while western Minnesota could see blizzard conditions.

The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports a charging decision is likely to come Tuesday for the 16-year-old arrested in the stabbing death of a fellow Harding High School student.

The Star Tribune’s Chloe Johnson reports the state says it’s investigating air pollution at all Minnesota metal shredders.

KARE 11 staff report a snowmobiler died after a crash in northeastern Minnesota, the 10th snowmobile fatality of the season in Minnesota.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports the U.S. Forest Service has pushed back its timeline for making a decision about a proposed Lutsen Mountains ski resort expansion.

KSTP’s Ginna Roe reports a Twin Cities chef Brian Ingram is providing aid in Turkey following the major earthquake.