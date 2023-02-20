Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Over at Bring Me the News, Adam Uren reports weather officials’ advice for Minnesotans, including preparing for significant travel disruptions.

Star Tribune staff report former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs, has died at 95.

WCCO TV staff report the DNR’s EagleCam is now showing not one, but two, eggs in the resident eagles’ nest.

In a personal essay in the Daily Beast, Sen. Tina Smith expresses support for Sen. John Fetterman, who checked into a hospital for depression, writing that she’s struggled with depression herself.

Fox 9’s Nick Longworth reports major airlines at MSP are offering travelers vouchers due to the impending winter storm.

Quartz’s Ananya Bhattacharya reports the Department of Labor has fined Packers Sanitation Services Inc. $1.5 million for “unlawfully employing child labor to use caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws as well as handle other high-risk equipment, often during graveyard shifts.”

The Star Tribune’s Jenny Berg reports district and community leaders in St. Cloud are asking the Minnesota State High School League to “implement meaningful change” to deal with repeated harassment incidents. “The harassment — typically slurs that target St. Cloud students for their skin color, religion or gender — has happened when students visit other schools in the conference for athletic events,” Berg writes.

At MPR via Sahan Journal, Estelle Timar-Wilcox reports the family of Yia Xiong, a 65-year-old killed by St. Paul Police, are demanding answers.