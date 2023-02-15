Isanti man pleads guilty to murdering woman he met at bar; burying her on farm

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports an Isanti man has pleaded guilty of murdering and burying on his farm a woman he flirted with at a bar.

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports dozens of drivers were stranded by blizzardy conditions Tuesday night and early Wednesday in western Minnesota.

The Strib’s Jessie Van Berkel reports former Vice President Mike Pence visited Minnesota “to crusade against school policies supporting transgender students and call for parents to have more say over their children’s education.”

The New York Times featured libraries in Bemidji and Backus in its love letter to public libraries.

KSTP’s Alec Ausmus reports the Mustangs, of Buffalo Lake, Hector and Stewart, are one of the top girl’s basketball teams in Minnesota. The team is led by twin sisters and has more than 20 wins.

The 2024 cross-country skiing World Cup will be held in Minneapolis. The event was supposed to be held in Minneapolis in 2020 but was called off due to COVID-19. Minnesotan and Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins posted a video on Instagram to commemorate the news:

The Mankato Free Press staff report The roof of downtown Mankato’s Landmark Center building was partially collapsed. Snow and rain are the suspected culprits.

KARE 11 staff report structures in the Twin Cities will be lit up blue Wednesday night to raise awareness for Angelman syndrome (AS), a rare neuorgenetic disorder.