Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Strib, Burl Gilyard writes, “When the Kmart store in south Minneapolis closed in summer 2020 it was meant to pave the way for the long-sought reopening of Nicollet Avenue. But new construction is at least another four years away. A number of factors are behind the long timeline for the redevelopment: The aftermath of riots in the city, a lengthy public planning process, expected financing challenges for affordable housing, and the city’s caution about delivering a redevelopment with wide appeal at a closely watched urban site. ‘The city just doesn’t want to get it wrong again,’ said Brandon Champeau, senior vice president of commercial development with Minneapolis-based United Properties.”

For cbsnews, Megan Cerullo reports, “Popular kitchen appliances brand Cosori is recalling two million air-fryers after receiving 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Resulting injuries included superficial burn injuries as well as property damage. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday, urging consumers to immediately stop using the products, which have a wire connection that is prone to overheating, raising concerns the fryers could catch fire and burn or otherwise injure consumers. … The air fryers were sold at retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target from June 2018 through December 2022, with prices ranging from $70 to $130.”

Stribber Chris Serres reports, “Vickie Holtz thought she was doing the right thing when she alerted state health authorities to unsafe conditions at the Minneapolis care facility where she worked. The director of nursing at Bywood East Health Care, a 96-bed boarding care home for adults with mental illnesses, said she became alarmed last fall when she was unable to hire staffing agencies or procure essential medical supplies because bills were going unpaid. … Now, Holtz, who is 52 and lives in Red Wing, is out of a job and is alleging a violation of the Minnesota Whistleblower Act, which prohibits employers from retaliating against staff who report violations of state law. She has not yet filed a formal complaint.”

Article continues after advertisement

This from KMSP-TV, “Here’s a look at snow totals from Tuesday-Thursday across the Twin Cities metro and elsewhere in Minnesota. Most locations in central and southern Minnesota have received around 12-16 inches of snow, with some exceptions. Here’s a list:

Taunton: 21 inches

Apple Valley: 20 inches

North Mankato: 18 inches

Prior Lake: 17.5 inches

Savage: 17.1 inches

Cambridge: 17 inches

Burnsville: 16.9 inches

Northeast Minneapolis: 16.7 inches

Eagan: 16.7 inches

Hopkins: 16.4 inches … .”

Article continues after advertisement

At MPR News, Paul Huttner says, “This latest snow blitz gives us 73.5 inches of snow this season in the Twin Cities. That’s good enough for the 17th-highest season snowfall overall. We’re just a few inches shy of a top 10 spot. And it’s still February.

We’ve now recorded 73.5″ of snow so far this season at MSP Airport. 17th snowiest winter on record so far. We’re less than 5″ shy of the top 10 snowiest winters on record. And only a little more than 2 feet from the all-time record of 98.6″ set in 1983-84. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/IP13M364Jw

— MPR Weather (@MPRweather).”

BringMeTheNews has this story: “A family-owned company and a community co-op in Minnesota have been named ‘outstanding’ independent grocers by Progressive Grocer. The list of 25 indie grocers in the United States includes Andover-based Rademacher Cos., which operates family-owned stores throughout central Minnesota, and downtown Stillwater’s River Market Community Co-Op.”

And KSTP-TV has this: “Enrollment in Minnesota public schools has dropped slightly from last year, the state’s education department says. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) released data from the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, showing roughly a 0.3% decrease in student enrollment in the state’s public schools from the 2021-22 year, which equates to around 2,427 students. The drop in public school enrollment was charter schools’ and other nonpublic schools’ gain. MDE’s data shows charter school enrollment is up 1.9% this school year, while other nonpublic schools saw a 3.4% boost.”

For the centersquare.com Mary Stroka writes, “Minnesota is surrounded by states with lower top marginal state individual income tax rates. The Gopher State’s 9.85% rate is higher than the rates in all but five other states: California (13.3%), Hawaii (11%), New York (10.9%), New Jersey (10.75%) and Oregon (9.9%). Washington, D.C., also has a top rate of 10.75%, according to a new report from Tax Foundation. … Among the North Star State’s neighbors, Wisconsin has the next-highest tax rate, 7.65%, for the top earners. Iowa has a 6% rate, and North Dakota has a 2.9% rate. South Dakota is one of the seven states in the nation that have no income tax.”

Article continues after advertisement