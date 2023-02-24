Kashkari now prohibited from advocating for constitutional amendments

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune reports on a recent change to the Federal Reserve’s code of conduct that prohibits the kind of advocacy Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari has done in recent years to support a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at reducing educational disparities in Minnesota.

Via KSTP-TV: “University of Minnesota officials say they will be requesting nearly $1 billion from the state legislature for the first phase of their plan to regain ownership of the health care facilities on the Twin Cities campus and build a new hospital.”

Dan Niepow at Twin Cities Business is reporting Target plans to invest $100 million to grow its network of sortation centers from nine to 15 by 2026.

Also via KSTP: “Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a boy who they say was taken from his Lakeville home. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 3-year-old Leon Ramsarran may be wearing black sweatpants, a long-sleeved black shirt that has three black buttons on the top, tan and black boots, as well as a jacket that is either black or dark gray and has tan fur on the hood. He is described as being 3 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 35-40 pounds.”

Kim Hyatt at the Star Tribune is reporting Kellie Chauvin, ex-wife of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer imprisoned for murdering George Floyd, pleaded guilty to felony tax-evasion charges in Washington County Court Friday morning.

Video from FOX 9: Corgi races return to Canterbury Park this weekend.