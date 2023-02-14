Mild weather puts Great Lakes ice cover at historic low

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR, Paul Huttner reports ice cover on the Great Lakes is at a historic low.

The Associated Press reports new data show inflation slowed again in January compared to a year ago: “Consumer prices climbed 6.4% in January from a year earlier, down from 6.5% in December. It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June. Yet it remains far above the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual inflation target.”

WCCO’s Mike Max reports a 103-year-0ld Vikings superfan got to meet the team’s former head coach, Bud Grant.

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports a shortage of nursing homes and in-home providers of medical care is leaving hospitals with fewer options to transfer people out.

Also from the Strib, Brooks Johnson reports the Star Tribune has named Steve Grove, a former Google exec., currently Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner, as its next publisher.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Sheila Mulrooney Eldred reports on how registration in youth sports skyrocketed after St. Paul Parks and Rec made it free.

Also from WCCO TV, country trio The Chicks will play the Minnesota State Fair.

Bring Me the News staff report Fox 9 is bringing back its morning news jingle after it was off the air for eight years.