Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey reports a convicted murderer remained at large Tuesday night: “Apmann, 58, was a no-show at his murder trial on Monday in Windom, Minnesota. By the time he went missing in southwestern Minnesota, the jury had already heard from the prosecution about the charges against Apmann. He is accused of putting Juan Morales-Rivera in a fatal chokehold following a dispute at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom on Aug. 26, 2021. On Tuesday afternoon, a Cottonwood County jury found Apmann guilty of second-degree unintentional murder.”

For the Strib, Kavita Kumar and Dee DePass write, “Price increases continued to moderate faster in the Twin Cities last month compared with the U.S. as a whole. The consumer price index, an often-used measure of inflation, eased to 5.1% in January on a year-over-year basis for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is down from 5.3% in November. By comparison, the price index for the U.S. rose by 6.4% over the year. That was down from 6.5% in December and from 7.1% in November, and was the seventh-straight year-over-year slowdown.”

A story in The Hill by Judy Kurtz says, “Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) says she received well wishes from President Biden — and beer from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — after she was attacked in her Washington, D.C., apartment building’s elevator. Craig confirmed on Monday that Biden called her following the alleged assault. In addition to Biden ringing her, Craig said Klobuchar ‘brought beer over on Friday night.’ ‘Nothing like friends who know you,’ she quipped in a tweet.”

For KSTP-TV, Kirsten Swanson says, “As Minnesota lawmakers figure out what to do with the state’s massive budget surplus, people with disabilities and their advocates and allies made the case to spend some of that money on disability services. A rally held at the State Capitol on Tuesday drew hundreds of people to the rotunda for Disability Advocacy Day. Among the issues discussed was the need for reimbursement rate increases for the direct care workforce. Organizations that care for people with disabilities say there are nearly 53,000 job openings for direct support professionals and personal care attendants. These workers typically provide in-home support to people who received state-waivered services.”

At KARE-TV Alexandra Simon says, “Gov. Tim Walz is traveling to Norway Tuesday to celebrate Minnesota’s military and economic relationship with the northern European country. During the four-day trip, Walz will participate in the official State Partnership Program signing ceremony, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) and meet with His Majesty King Harald V.”

A Patch story by William Bornhoft says, “A fear that many parents have when it comes time to send their children off to school is their safety getting on and off the bus. The fear is well-founded. From 2017 to 2021, officers cited 4,652 drivers in Minnesota for stop arm violations, according to the state Department of Public Safety. … A bill introduced by state Sen. Rich Draheim seeks to further deter motorists from driving around a stopped school bus. Senate File 241 would require all newly purchased school buses to have an extended stop sign arm, a new piece of equipment now on the market. Currently, all school buses have stop signs that pop out about 18 inches when a child is entering or exiting the school bus. But under Draheim’s bill, buses would be equipped with stop signs that swing out on a six-foot-long arm.”

In the Strib, Evan Ramstad writes, “Denny Sanford’s name is everywhere in Sioux Falls — his full name on the city’s big sports arena, his last name on a smaller arena, an event barn, football fields and, of course, the giant medical complex in the heart of the city. It has loomed like a specter in the Twin Cities for the last three months as the company his money helped build, Sanford Health, attempts for a second time to merge with Minneapolis-based Fairview Health — and by extension the University of Minnesota’s medical system. … Sanford’s record as a major Republican donor, his habit of stamping his name everywhere, his entire presence is enough for some in the Twin Cities to wish away Sanford Health.”

At WCCO-TV Caroline Cummings says, “A proposal at the Minnesota House that cleared its first committee hurdle on Tuesday would prohibit use of what can be dangerous chemicals used in everyday products like cookware, cosmetics, and cleaning supplies. PFAS is short for the scientific name describing a family of 5,000 chemicals that don’t break down, which is why they have the nickname of ‘forever chemicals.’ Some are toxic, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which is why lawmakers at the Capitol want to restrict their use. … A bill before the legislature would prohibit the sale of PFAS used in carpets, cleaning products, cookware, cosmetics, dental floss, furniture and more starting in 2025.”