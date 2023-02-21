Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR Dana Ferguson says, “The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill Monday with bipartisan support that bans what’s called conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth and ‘vulnerable adults’. After hours of at times emotional debate, the DFL-led chamber voted 81-47 to prohibit mental health professionals from providing therapy aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Those who engage in the practice with vulnerable adults or those under the age of 18 would be subject to discipline from a professional licensing board under the proposal.”

Tim Harlow of the Strib reports this week’s storm could bring 20 inches of snow to the southern half of Minnesota, which includes the Twin Cities.

A KSTP-TV story says, “ … catalytic converter legislation comes in response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts and would require anyone buying a catalytic converter to keep detailed receipts of the scrap metal and the person they bought it from.”

For Madison’s WMTV Michelle Baik says, “Wisconsin’s spring primary is Tuesday, but that is not the message from an unknown number, now raising suspicions among some voters. At a quick glance, the texts may seem ordinary, but multiple NBC15 viewers have raised questions about them.”

This from Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews, “Minnesota’s school districts are monitoring the situation as a massive snow system heads this way, with cancellations, late starts/early finishes and e-learning days looking a certainty as the storm develops. Heavy and prolonged snow is expected to hit the southern half of Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday, with the National Weather Service now estimating than more than two feet of snow is possible in the Twin Cities by Thursday evening.”

A story at KMSP-TV says, “In Minneapolis, the city is asking people to move vehicles off side streets as [soon] possible. To aid with that, Mayor Frey says the city [is] opening up about 1,300 spaces in some parking lots for those who don’t have a place to put their vehicle. The lots that are open now include the Vineland Place Ramp at the Walker Art Center (727 Vineland Place), the Minneapolis Farmers Market lot under I-94 (225 East Lyndale Avenue N), and the Basilica lot under I-94 (13 North 17th Street). The city adds there are a few more options that could open up if needed. Starting Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., the city will also open the Salvation Army Lot (601 North 4th Street) and the Lyn-Lake Lot (2940 Garfield Ave. South.”

A Strib story by Eder Campuzano says, “Willie Lumpkins drove twice as much for work in 2022 as he did the year before. At the same time, food and fuel prices were hitting record highs in the Twin Cities and across the country. His son, who also is named Willie, was enrolled in a public charter school at the time and qualified for free meals. ‘You don’t know how much stress that takes off a parent’, Lumpkins said of the financial relief. That meal benefit was extended to all students as part of the federal government’s pandemic relief efforts. Now that the national program has expired, Democrats in St. Paul are pushing forward with universal school meals legislation that’s likely to land on Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.”

Stribber Paul Walsh says, “A man speeding in a sports car crashed in flames in Roseville while eluding law enforcement and was severely injured, officials said Monday. Court records in Minnesota show that [31 year-old Andrew] Slate has been convicted at least three times for speeding, twice for drunken driving and five times for driving after his license has been revoked.”