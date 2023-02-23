Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Strib Lewis Krauss says immigrants without legal status, “would be able to obtain driver’s licenses under legislation on its way to Gov. Tim Walz, a priority of Democrats at the State Capitol who say it will make Minnesota safer. The legislation, known by its supporters as ‘Driver’s Licenses For All,’ lets immigrants get the license without showing proof of legal residence. The state Senate passed the bill on a party-line vote of 34 to 31 early Wednesday morning, and Walz has vowed to sign it.”

At MPR News, Estelle Timar-Wilcox says, “A day-long occupation of the Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis ended [Tuesday] night when police swept the area and arrested eight people. Activists and neighbors had occupied the site for about twelve hours, camping out with tents, fires, and banners, to protest the planned demolition of the building. Rachel Thunder, an organizer with the American Indian Movement, was one of the people arrested. She and other occupiers stayed on-site when police gave them a 10-minute warning to leave. She said she was charged with misdemeanor trespassing.”

For KARE-TV, Jeremiah Jacobsen says, “Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have now declared a snow emergency, as city crews prepare to clear significant amounts of snow from the streets. … Drivers are urged to move their vehicles off of Snow Emergency Routes by 9 p.m., which is when snow emergency parking rules will take effect.”

A story by Do Hyoung-Park at MLB.com says, “[Chris Paddack] couldn’t turn down the Twins’ offer of a three-year, $12.5 million extension that not only delayed his free agency by a year — but also finally offered his family full financial security. … In the big-dollar business of professional sports, it’s often easy to forget that truly life-changing money is never a given for these athletes. That security is even more meaningful for Paddack, whose older brother was his de facto father figure and whose mom underwent brain surgery following an aneurysm, worked 14-hour days as a hair stylist and sold birdhouses and bracelets to pay for his youth travel ball, as detailed in the San Diego Union-Tribune.”

This from Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews, “Amid the dozens of crashes and spinouts on Twin Cities roads during Wednesday’s snow, an incident involving a fish house was among the most notable. The bizarre scene unfolded on Hwy. 169 near Riverview Road on the Eden Prairie/Bloomington border at around 1:25 p.m., with MnDOT cameras capturing the pickup truck being driven against traffic while pulling a fish house across an overpass with its hazard lights on. With traffic slowing down as it approached, the driver proceeds slowly along the shoulder and eventually makes a left turn onto a highway exit, holding up traffic once again as the turn proves too tight.”

A CBSNews story by Alexander Tin says, “The Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday of another imported eye product that could be contaminated with bacteria, in the wake of an outbreak earlier this year of highly drug-resistant bacteria that hospitalized and blinded some patients. Americans should stop using Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment, the FDA says, an over-the-counter product manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited. The company has agreed to recall the product. It’s the same manufacturer behind the EzriCare and Delsam Pharma artificial tears products that were already recalled earlier this year. The FDA had faulted the company for multiple violations and banned imports into the United States of its items.”

For KSTP-TV Emily Baude reports, “Minneapolis Public Schools says its staff members are ‘working around the clock’ with third-party (non-MPS IT specialists) to investigate and resolve what the district is calling ‘technical difficulties.’ Tuesday was slotted to be parent-teacher conferences in the district, with staff getting a workday and students having the day off, but that suddenly changed Monday. The district notified families of the closure late Monday night, saying, ‘Tomorrow’s parent-teacher conferences have been canceled and will be rescheduled. We are currently investigating the source of technical difficulties affecting the operability of certain computer systems.’ According to a statement from MPS, no data was lost in the incident because it had been backed up.”

For Data for Progress Sabina Jacobs says, “This month, Minnesota Democrats enacted a major piece of legislation that will lead Minnesota to achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2040. Clean electricity standards are a proven tactic to fight climate change and create new clean energy jobs. They’re also popular with voters. Data for Progress and Evergreen Action find that 57 percent of Minnesota likely voters support the new law, including 90 percent of Democrats, 57 percent of Independents, and 24 percent of Republicans.”

In the Strib Gita Sitaramiah says, “LaNeia Huberty loves being a flight attendant at Sun Country Airlines, where she’s worked for 25 years. But after her most recent 50-cent hourly pay increase and a three-month leave of absence to help the company save money during the pandemic, she joined about 150 of her peers during her time off Wednesday to picket for higher wages. ‘Sun Country is the hometown airline. We’re family. They’re always telling us what a great job we do and how happy they are to have us,’ said Huberty, who’s also a union negotiator. ‘Well, show us with the money.’ … While many flight attendants took leaves to save the company $4 million when travel plummeted during COVID-19, Huberty said others were left to police passengers to wear masks when they were mandated.”

