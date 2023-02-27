Minnesota State Fair picks longtime deputy GM as new CEO

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Fox 9, the Minnesota State Fair has named its new CEO. Renee Alexander has been the Fair’s deputy general manager for 13 years.

WCCO TV staff report a construction worker died after being injured on a job site in Edina on Feb. 21.

The Pioneer Press’ Olivia Stevens reports Como Park pool swimming coach David Albornoz is being recognized for his drowning-prevention efforts.

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach writes about infighting among the Otter Tail County Republicans, “a microcosm of the intraparty turmoil that has been building in greater Minnesota and across the country between more traditional Republicans and newcomers to the party, who were brought in through Donald Trump’s presidency and anger over COVID-19 mandates.”

Per the Star Tribune, the Strib has stopped publishing Dilbert comics because of comments the comic strip’s creator, Scott Adams, made on YouTube. “Adams’ comments were hateful and racist. They violated our core values and standards and reached well beyond our guidelines for open debate,” Suki Dardarian, Strib senior editor and vice president wrote in an editor’s note.

The Minnesota Daily’s Gillian Haveman reports University of Minnesota student orgs are frustrated after finding out through a public records request that the school’s Department of Public Safety is monitoring some events.

MPR’s Jacob Aloi reports St. Paul’s History Theatre has a new leader in Richard D. Thompson, who started the role in January and who goes back nearly three decades with the theater company.