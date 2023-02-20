Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Ron Trenda at MPR News, “The next low pressure system is expected to spread snow across much of southern and central Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The snow is expected to expand into northeastern Minnesota later Tuesday evening. It will be a slow-moving winter storm, lasting through Wednesday and into Thursday. The heaviest snow for the Twin Cities metro area may be Tuesday evening through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, followed by another round of heavier snow Wednesday evening into Thursday. … Computer models crank out double-digit snowstorm totals for many locations. Check forecast updates over the next few days.”

At BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson says, “A monster snowstorm is coming and it’s appearing more and more likely that it will dump well over a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota, perhaps even in the Twin Cities. ‘A large and slow-moving storm system will bring significant snow across the Upper Midwest. Blowing [and] drifting snow and blizzard conditions possible across parts of the region. Winter Storm Watch decision to come later today after better grasp on timing. It isn’t a question of amounts, rather, timing and duration of watch,’ says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. The NWS is already confident enough to say there’s a 90% chance of at least 8 inches of snow falling Tuesday-Thursday, including throughout the Twin Cities metro.”

At KNSI radio in St Cloud we have this: “Drought has all but disappeared from central Minnesota. The latest data from the United States Drought Monitor shows less than a half percent of Stearns County is currently classified as abnormally dry. In Sherburne County, the figure is at 7.52%. No part of Benton County is seeing a moisture deficit. None of the affected areas is near the St. Cloud metro region. The gradual snow melt of the past few weeks has been aided by steady, light rainfall at times. The warmer weather will give way to another burst of wintry flakes. The National Weather Service is currently predicting around an inch on Monday. One to three inches could fall Tuesday night and a chance for heavy snow exists from Wednesday into Thursday morning. Precipitation is at least 70% likely for all time periods mentioned.”

For KELO-TV in Sioux Falls Jazzmine Jackson reports, “The signing of the ‘Help Not Harm’ bill has been years in the making in the South Dakota Legislature. Bills to prohibit certain types of care for transgender youth were filed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 but the legislation failed to make it to the governor’s desk. This year, HB 1080 passed through the legislature and to the governor’s desk less than a month after being filed. … [Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project] said that in the week since the passage of the bill, and the days following Governor Kristi Noem’s signature, her organization has been hearing from concerned parents of transgender children in South Dakota. ‘I’m hearing panicked parents asking if they are going to need to relocate if they are going to be able to find care in another state,’ Williams said. She said that some families are looking into whether they can access care outside of South Dakota through their insurance without having to relocate.”

In the Strib, Rochelle Olson says, “The fledgling nonprofit Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) has survived the past two years with support from private donors as it hosted the 2022 Women’s Final Four, bid on the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials and prepped for the 2026 Special Olympics. But MNSE leaders say it’s decision time for Minnesota leaders because the nonprofit needs financial support from the state or it will be unable to attract the type of destination sporting events held here in recent years. ‘Without some sort of funding mechanism, we are going to have to pick up our toys and go home,’ MNSE President Wendy Blackshaw said.”

For WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell reports, “For many, ordering at a restaurant is something we take for granted. But for people who are blind, it’s not always an inclusive experience. A south Minneapolis restaurant is trying to change that. At the Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, exploring the menu and placing an order hasn’t always been as easy for customers who are blind, like Matthew. Mary Rohr, manager of diversity, equity and inclusion for Craft & Crew Hospitality noticed that Matthew always ordered the same thing. ‘I wanted to make sure he could try other things,’ Rohr said. He inspired Rohr to work with the Minnesota State Services for the Blind to transcribe their menus into braille. Last week, Matthew used them for the first time.”

For NBC News Adam Edelman says, “Voters in Wisconsin have already begun casting ballots in a race that is all but certain to shape abortion rights in the state and could help decide who wins the crucial battleground in the 2024 presidential election. Up for grabs Tuesday is control of the state Supreme Court — and the future of many pivotal issues the bench is likely to decide in the coming years. Wisconsin’s government essentially is deadlocked over many key issues, with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers often at loggerheads with the near supermajority held by Republicans in the Legislature. As a result, the bench has emerged as the decision-maker on matters with national ramifications, including elections and absentee voting. Though the court is technically nonpartisan, conservatives on the bench hold a 4-3 majority. But with conservative Justice Patience Roggensack retiring, that majority now hangs in the balance.”

Stribber Tim Harlow says, “In coming years, drivers in Hennepin County could encounter more road designs intended to keep them safe. Roundabouts, intersections with shorter pedestrian crossings and four-lane roads with one travel lane in each direction and a shared center lane for left turns are among changes that could be considered as the county puts together a plan to reduce crashes that result in serious injuries and deaths. This month, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the county a $240,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to begin crafting a Toward Zero Deaths action plan. Eleven other cities and counties in Minnesota also received a slice of the $2.4 million coming to the state, according to the federal agency. The money can be used to plan or implement projects.”

