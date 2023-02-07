Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Bismarck Tribune’s Amy Dalrymple reports The North Dakota Industrial Commission is moving to sue Minnesota over its carbon-free bill, expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz: “The bill would prevent North Dakota utilities from exporting power generated from coal and gas to Minnesota. North Dakota exports about 50% of its electricity supply, with the vast majority used in Minnesota, according to the North Dakota Lignite Energy Council.”

More: MinnPost reporter Walker Orenstein wrote about the bill here.

Bring Me the News staff report a Minnesota aid group is working to help people in need in Syria after the devastating earthquake.

Fox 9’s Cody Matz reports Minnesota has an above-average risk of spring river flooding coming up.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports a teen admitted she lured a man to a Minneapolis apartment, “where she recorded him being fatally beaten by her boyfriend and then posted the killing on social media.”

Also from Bring Me the News, staff report a house fire at a home on Bde Maka Ska Tuesday morning in Minneapolis caused major damage.

The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports a northwestern Minnesota bear was rescued Monday after being trapped in a deep snow drift:“The big bruin apparently had been hibernating in the culvert under a road, not uncommon for bears. But the bear wasn’t able to free itself from deep snow and needed a little help from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.”