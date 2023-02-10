One dead in stabbing at St. Paul’s Harding High School

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News staff report a person died in a stabbing at Harding High School on St. Paul’s East Side Friday.

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports the Minnesota House has passed a plan for universal school meals — breakfast and lunch — for kids in school. Bakst write that a corresponding Senate Bill is working through committees and that Gov. Tim Walz included money for universal school meals in his budget proposal.

WCCO TV staff report four children of employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood. Officials are recommending the children of other employees get tested.

Also from WCCO TV staff, Hennepin County Sheriff’s office deputies seized almost 1,300 fentanyl pills and other drugs in an Uptown bust.

Racket’s Em Cassel reports vegan deli the Herbivorous Butcher has purchased St. Paul vegan restaurant J. Selby’s.

The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports Twin Cities housing prices remain hot, despite rising interest rates and falling sales relative to 2021.