Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In his latest newsletter, weather guy Kenny Blumenfeld says snowstorm Round 1 “took a mild penalty from snowflake-formation issues”: “Given the air temperatures, you’d normally expect 1-2 more inches of snow from those quantities, but the really good snowfall-production mechanisms were pretty spotty, and were limited to the periods of heaviest snow, which is when you would have seen the largest flakes,” he writes. Expect a somewhat similar scenario in round two, he says, writing that 7 inches to 13 inches of additional snow is more likely, versus the 12 inches to 20 inches previously predicted. Blumenfeld, a senior climatologist with the Minnesota State Climate Office, says Round 2 is still looking like a severe storm.

MPR’s Dana Ferguson writes the Senate has passed a bill to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses and state IDs, which now heads to Gov. Tim Walz, who has said he would sign the bill.

Fox 9 staff report traffic on Highway 77 in Eagan was diverted Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Pioneer Press’s Josh Verges reports that at the first school board meeting since the fatal stabbing at Harding High School, St. Paul schools officials and community members debated Tuesday about keeping students safe, and whether police in schools should be part of the plan.

KSTP’s Kilat Fitzgerald reports there are a lot of flight cancellations at MSP International Airport given the snowfall.

The Fargo Forum’s Wendy Reuer reports that Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing Company plans to expand into West Fargo, “promising to open a second location in downtown West Fargo for at least 10 years with nearly $690,000 in help from the West Fargo taxpayers.”