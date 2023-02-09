Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility.

CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.

WCCO TV staff report TSA agents at MSP confiscated two loaded handguns within hours of each other.

The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced his priorities for the next two years, including housing and policing.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Joe Bowen reports The University of Minnesota is considering a transfer of its Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Bring Me the News staff report Bed, Bath and Beyond is planning to close three more stores in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune’s Christa Lawler reports the Nucleus, a ship that wrecked in a 1869 storm on Lake Superior, has been found.