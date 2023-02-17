Southwest light rail construction hits stumbling block

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Janet Moore reports Southwest LRT has hit an underground stumbling block “that could add even more expense and delay to the $2.7 billion project,” which is already over budget.

We’re not normally known as a pizza town, but Good Morning America named Minneapolis’ Wrecktangle Pizza best pizza in their pizza showdown:

Drum roll pleaseeeee 🥁



Wrecktangle Pizza in Minneapolis takes the title of best pizza as well as $10k!!#PizzaOnGMA pic.twitter.com/8736TnCrly — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 17, 2023

Fox 9’s Bill Keller reports that students are back at St. Paul’s Harding High School after the fatal stabbing of a student there a week ago.

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson reports we could be in for a big snowstorm next week (although as we all know, nothing is ever certain with snow forecasts).

Also from Bring Me the News, Tommy Wiita reports Caribou Coffee is reportedly closing some of its downtown Minneapolis coffee shops.

It’s about darn time: Lizzo announced she’ll appear on The Simpsons in a tweet: