Southwest light rail construction hits stumbling block

Plus: Snowstorm next week?; students return to Harding High School after fatal stabbing; Good Morning America lauds Wrecktangle Pizza; Lizzo to appear on The Simpsons; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
The light rail tunnel under construction in the Kenilworth Corridor.
Metropolitan Council

The Strib’s Janet Moore reports Southwest LRT has hit an underground stumbling block “that could add even more expense and delay to the $2.7 billion project,” which is already over budget.

We’re not normally known as a pizza town, but Good Morning America named Minneapolis’ Wrecktangle Pizza best pizza in their pizza showdown:

Fox 9’s Bill Keller reports that students are back at St. Paul’s Harding High School after the fatal stabbing of a student there a week ago.

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson reports we could be in for a big snowstorm next week (although as we all know, nothing is ever certain with snow forecasts).

Also from Bring Me the News, Tommy Wiita reports Caribou Coffee is reportedly closing some of its downtown Minneapolis coffee shops.

It’s about darn time: Lizzo announced she’ll appear on The Simpsons in a tweet: