Three found dead in pickup truck in Bloomington

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports three were found dead in a pickup truck in Bloomington parking lot in what police say was a murder-suicide.

The Today show interviewed Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, who is making history as the first Black female sheriff in the state of Minnesota.

In the Faribault Daily News, Colton Kemp reports a kitty named Mango was rescued after being found frozen to the ground.

Also in animal news, the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports a puppy thrown from a pickup truck was rescued from a freeway embankment and rushed to the vet, who tended injuries including a broken leg. The puppy is expected to survive.

ProPublica’s David Armstrong, Patrick Rucker and Maya Millert have the story of a college student fighting Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare for coverage of his treatment for ulcerative colitis.

WCCO TV’s John Lauritsen reports surf’s up on Lake Superior, where surfers flock to Stoney Point.

Bring Me the News staff reports local hip-hop artist Mike Dreams has died at 34.