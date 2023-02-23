Ukrainians in Minnesota after one year of war

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Nina Moini at MPR News talks with Ukrainians in Minnesota on the one year anniversary of the war, including Iryna Petrus, now a community outreach manager with the Ukrainian American Community Center helping other recent immigrants get settled in their new home in Minnesota.

Ryan Faircloth, Hunter Woodall and Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune are reporting Will Hailer, who has worked with Minnesota Democrats and for the Democratic National Committee, is accused of defrauding two South Dakota medical cannabis companies and their investors of nearly $1.7 million.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports on St. Paul’s back-to-back snow emergencies that began Wednesday night. The city ticketed 687 vehicles parked in designated night plow routes, of which 243 resulted in tows.

Clare Brennan at Sports Illustrated is reporting Layshia Clarendon is set to make their return to the court after being cut by the Lynx last season.

Burl Gilyard at the Star Tribune reports Tesla plans to open new dealerships in Golden Valley and Lake Elmo.

Eric Chaloux at KSTP-TV has a story about “The Ranch,” a facility under construction in Sauk Centre for people experiencing mental health struggles. The idea for the center came from Mark Pavelich, one of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Team USA medalists, before he died by suicide in March 2021. Now, fellow members of Team USA are helping to finish what Pavelich began.

Bring Me the News has a short on a man seen “car-skiing” in Shakopee Wednesday night as the state was engulfed in a winter storm. The Shakopee Police Department was not amused.

While humans were shoveling out, the eagle on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam was sitting tight:

Poor Momma eagle. Thanks to the @mndnr Eagle Cam for this vision of a dedicated and patient parent, still on the nest, during a snowstorm! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/J7Wdtteq5P — Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) February 23, 2023