Uptown shootings leave two dead, one in critical condition

WCCO staff report, “According to police, a man and woman were found shot inside a vehicle on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South. The man died and the woman is in the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after, officers were called to an apartment building on Bryant Avenue South, just a block from the first incident. There, police found a man in his late 20s shot multiple times in the hallway of the apartment building. He died at the scene.”

Says Mike Hughlett of the Strib, “The combination of two large copper-nickel projects in northeastern Minnesota could bolster the financial strength of each as costs to build new mines have surged. PolyMet, owner of the proposed Minnesota hard-rock mine closest to becoming reality, completed on Wednesday a 50-50 joint venture deal with Teck American. Teck’s project next door to PolyMet is still in its early stages and has not begun the permitting process. With the deal’s closing, PolyMet and Teck will each infuse $85 million into the joint venture, which has been dubbed NewRange Copper Nickel.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “A north metro family is sharing their story of hope after life-changing brain surgery, thanks to MRI technology at Children’s Minnesota. Eight-year-old Nora Grimes was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago and has suffered multiple seizures per day. ‘In 2022, she had over 4,000 seizures’, said Nora’s mother, Tina Grimes. ‘She’s fallen off her bike because of seizures and even broke her arm because of a seizure’. She said medication did not seem to be helping control the seizures. The family met with pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Meysam Kebriaei at Children’s Minnesota, who used cutting-edge technology to implant small electrodes on the brain and pinpoint where the seizures were originating.”

This from WJON radio: “I have to admit it would be tempting just to withdraw the mistakenly deposited funds from your account and disappear, but deep down you have to know you’re going to get caught. What happened with Irene Thompson, an employee of New Flyer of America Inc in Crookston, Minnesota according to valleynewslive.com, was on the last payday of 2022 New Flyer accidently deposited into Thompson’s account $137,521.94. That’s a pretty big chunk of money compared to her usual biweekly pay of $1,126.60. It was over 2 weeks before New Flyer caught the error and by that time, Thompson had been to Texas on a spending spree.”

Bring Me the News staff report, “A driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle collided with another car in an intersection before smashing through a bar in Lowertown St. Paul late Wednesday afternoon. St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said there were no injuries reported in the incident and three teenage male suspects are in custody.”

Stribber Liz Navratil says, “Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson inappropriately used a college-owned car, accepted a hockey ticket package and treated employees in a manner that could be viewed as demeaning, humiliating or bullying, according to reports and emails released this week that show she violated system procedures. The Minnesota State system of colleges and universities began investigations after multiple people filed complaints about Danielson in October. Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a statement that he is reviewing the findings and meeting with the campus community to determine if discipline is warranted.”

An NBC News story by Joy Yurcaba says, “South Dakota has joined five other states that have restricted transition-related care for transgender minors in just the past two years. On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, signed the ‘Help Not Harm’ bill, which bans health care professionals from providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery to minors as treatment for gender dysphoria, which is the distress caused by a sense of conflict between the assigned sex at birth and the person’s gender identity. Providers who are already treating trans minors with puberty blockers, which temporarily pause puberty, or hormone therapy will be required to taper the minors off the medications by Dec. 31.”

