Caregivers: harassment, retaliation and bullying at Minnesota Veterans Home

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Magan at the Pioneer Press is reporting the newspaper reviewed allegations from more than a dozen caregivers at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings that described an ongoing pattern of ignoring safety concerns and consequences for those who spoke up. As a result, many of the home’s workers have retired, quit or been put on leave for what they describe as unfounded investigations.

Christopher Vondracek and Hunter Woodall at the Star Tribune report that for 50 years, a member of Congress from Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District has sat on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. But Collin Peterson’s replacement, Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach, won’t be sitting on the House ag committee this year, and declined to answer a question from a reporter about no longer serving on the committee.

Beret Leone at WCCO-TV covered a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol where Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the Kia and Hyundai thefts in the Twin Cities a serious public safety issue, with Minneapolis seeing an 835% increase in thefts of these types of vehicles over the last 12 months. A new bill in the House would require anti-theft devices on certain vehicles.

Jeff Wald at FOX9 is reporting the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the WCHA Final Faceoff over the weekend at Ridder Arena. Minnesota earned the No. 2 overall seed, and will host the Minnesota-Duluth/Clarkson winner Saturday afternoon.

Via WCCO: The Airport Service Quality program, which surveyed 465,000 travelers in more than 90 countries, has named Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the best airport in North America for the second year in a row.

From Bring Me the News: Outside magazine has named the Cascade River State Park the most underrated park in Minnesota.