The Star Tribune’s Matt Mckinney reports Derek Chauvin, the former MPD officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion Friday.
Fox 9 staff report Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the free school meal bill Friday afternoon.
Related: Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach reports that Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, sees universal school meals as a tribute to her son, who she said would pay for kid’s lunches out of pocket when he worked as a school cafeteria manager in a St. Paul school.
KARE 11 staff reports the Twin Cities is mourning community leader Beverly Cottman.
For Bring Me the News, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard reports the combo of a slow spring and a lot of snow could mean big flooding problems for Minnesota.
The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson reports the 21-year-old pregnant woman who was fatally shot in her car Monday has been identified as Gabriella Dehoyos.
WCCO TV staff report an 8-year-old missing Thursday in the Leech Lake area has been found safe.
At MPR, Darby Ottoson of the Current has a rundown of St. Patrick’s Day events.☘️
