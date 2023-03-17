Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Matt Mckinney reports Derek Chauvin, the former MPD officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion Friday.

Fox 9 staff report Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the free school meal bill Friday afternoon.

Related: Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach reports that Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, sees universal school meals as a tribute to her son, who she said would pay for kid’s lunches out of pocket when he worked as a school cafeteria manager in a St. Paul school.

KARE 11 staff reports the Twin Cities is mourning community leader Beverly Cottman.

For Bring Me the News, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard reports the combo of a slow spring and a lot of snow could mean big flooding problems for Minnesota.

The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson reports the 21-year-old pregnant woman who was fatally shot in her car Monday has been identified as Gabriella Dehoyos.

WCCO TV staff report an 8-year-old missing Thursday in the Leech Lake area has been found safe.

At MPR, Darby Ottoson of the Current has a rundown of St. Patrick’s Day events.☘️

Editor’s note: The spelling of Beverly Cottman’s name has been updated.