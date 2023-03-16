Expect Thursday morning rain to turn to snow by evening commute in Twin Cities

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV has the weather update: In the Twin Cities, expect rain to turn to snow by the evening commute.

The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson reports St. Paul leaders are soliciting grant applications from community programs with the goal of reducing gun violence.

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports a former Champlin police officer filed an excessive force suit against a Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy when the former Champlin officer suffered injuries and health problems “after being mauled by a Hennepin County deputy’s K-9 last year as they pursued a suspect together.”

Fox 9’s Courtney Godfrey reports Daunte Wright’s son will receive most of a multi-million dollar settlement with the City of Brooklyn Center. Wright was shot and killed by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

The Pioneer Press’s Molly Guthrey reports Bernard Hebda, the archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, says local Catholics may eat meat (including corned beef) on St. Patrick’s Day. This year, St. Paddy’s Day falls on a Friday, when many Catholics refrain from eating meat on Fridays.

Rolling Stone’s Nikki Mccann Ramirez reports MyPillow founder Mike Lindell says his company is going broke amid lawsuits over election fraud claims.

Racket’s Jay Boller memorializes Lakemaid Beer. With freshwater mermaid marketing, “the brand would earn a loyal North Woods fanbase, do battle with the Federal Aviation Administration, and, despite its origins as a fishing lure marketing device, even win over craft-beer aficionados,” Boller writes. After 12 years, the “fisherman’s lager” shut down during the pandemic.