Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports Dave Hutchinson, the former Hennepin County Sheriff who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI during his term, made about $123,000 in 10 months of paid leave from the county and Metro Transit.

KARE 11 staff report an eaglet in the Minnesota DNR live stream eagle nest has hatched. “Viewers of the live stream could see the fuzzy baby bobbing around as its parents nurtured it and maintained the nest.”

Pine Knot News staff report that in a sure sign of spring, Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet opened Wednesday. “There was a line out the door at the morning opening. One woman talked about her grandson starting his first job at Gordy’s later this summer, while others expressed interest in receiving a free T-shirt for being among the season’s first 50 customers.”

WCCO-TV reports Neel Kashkari, the chair of the Minneapolis Fed, told a “Face the Nation” audience that the banking system is sound.

Article continues after advertisement

Patch.com’s William Bornhoft reports a Redfin analysis found the Twin Cities housing market cooling faster than other parts of the country.

Sahan Journal’s Samantha Hoanglong reports on Chef Yia Vang’s new pop-up concept, Mee-Ka, which blends Hmong and American food.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports NFL star Marcus Williams’ Breakfast Bar of Minnesota will launch a members-only business model.