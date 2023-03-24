House passes bill with protections for trans people in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Dana Ferguson reports after lengthy debate that went into the early hours of Friday, the Minnesota House passed a bill protecting trans people that “would prevent state courts or officials from complying with child removal requests, extraditions, arrests or subpoenas related to gender-affirming health care that a person receives in Minnesota.”

Axios’ Torey Van Oot brings us Minnesota’s raunchy and rejected custom license plates.

Also from MPR, Dan Kraker reports on efforts to preserve Madeline Island’s ferry service into the future.

KARE 11’s Alexandra Simon, Deevon Rahming and Dana Thiede report one charge of murder, two counts of interfering with a dead body and one count of fleeing police have been filed in the case of human remains found in a tote along Mille Lacs.

KAXE reports Minnesota humorist and storyteller Kevin Kling is going on tour in north-central Minnesota.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a construction worker died in Wabasha County after being struck by the road grader he was operating.

Also from Bring Me the News, Tommy Wiita reports a butcher shop run by inmates has opened at Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, Minnesota.