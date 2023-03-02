Lindsay Whalen steps down as Gopher women’s basketball coach

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Pioneer Press’ John Shipley reports Lindsay Whalen has stepped down as the University of Minnesota Gopher women’s basketball coach.

Dig if U will: The New York Times’s Colin Moynihan reports pictures of Prince by Andy Warhol are part of a Supreme Court debate over fair use.

The Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall reports the Federal Elections Commission fined the Republican Party of Minnesota more than $100,000, per recent filings, based on 2018 and 2020 election cycle campaign finance violations.

KARE 11 staff report the time to remove ice fishing houses from lakes is nigh. In the southern portion of Minnesota, the deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Northern anglers get a bit longer.

The Star Tribune’s Louis Krauss reports St. Thomas Academy is being sued by two recent grads who allege other students subjected them to inappropriate hazing.

Bring Me the News’ Christine Schuster reports well-known Canterbury Park jockey Alex Canchari has died at 29.