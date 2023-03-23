Man charged in fatal St. Paul Bible study stabbing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports a St. Paul man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death at a Bible study Tuesday night.

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor has the latest on the Anton Lazzaro sex trafficking trial. Co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina told jurors Thursday about how she recruited young girls Lazzaro allegedly paid for sex.

The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo reports some are advocating that the St. Paul City Council put a question on the November ballot asking voters if they want to use property taxes to pay for child care and early learning for low-income St. Paul families.

MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports a fishing crew caught 30 invasive carp in the Mississippi in southern Minnesota.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports tickets and tows abound after Minneapolis and St. Paul went to one-sided parking due to snow.

The Grand Forks Herald’s Ingrid Harbo reports there’s some controversy in Warroad over a Minnesota legislative proposal that would ban public schools from using Indigenous mascots. “Henry Boucha, an Ojibwe hockey player who grew up in Warroad and played in the NHL, has advocated for Warroad’s mascot to remain the Warriors before. He hopes lawmakers consider the history and importance of American Indian mascots to communities like Warroad before passing legislation that prohibits them entirely,” Harbo reports.

A team at the Strib has a handy legislation tracker that can help you see where issues are at in the fast-moving legislative session.