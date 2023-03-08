Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR staff report Minnesota Historical Society workers and the organization have reached a tentative first union contract agreement.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports an unidentified person designated as a “person of interested” in a fatal shooting of three people in Chisago County was found dead, and the victims have been identified.

The AP’s Steve Karnowski explains why Social Security income is taxed in Minnesota.

Yahoo Sports reports that after announcing the Minnesota Wild would wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys, the organization decided not to last-minute. “The decision to drop the jerseys is yet another troubling revelation amidst a season rife with inflection points on hockey’s stance on diversity and inclusivity,” writes Jori Negin-Shecter.

For Racket, Josh Biber writes about the history of Lake Minnetonka, and its bays, points and islands.

WCCO TV’s Reg Chapman reports a local first responder has returned home to the Twin Cities after spending weeks in Ukraine.

In a metropolis not known for its after hours dining scene, Bring Me the News lists places you can get a late-night bite.