Minnesota legislators are getting a pay bump

Plus: No Basilica Block Party this year; small-format Uptown Target to close; where we’re at in the snow standings; 10 more charged in Feeding Our Future case; a local angle on the Oscars; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
MinnPost photo by Peter Callaghan

MPR’s Dana Ferguson reports Minnesota legislators are getting a raise. The 7.25% pay bump will take effect this summer.  “Legislator salaries now sit at $48,250, but will increase to $51,750 July 1,” Ferguson reports.

The Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider reports the Basilica Block Party has again been called off this summer.

Also from MPR, MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman has a profile of new Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett.

The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports Target plans to close its small-format Uptown store “due to a lack of foot traffic.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner with the latest on our snow standings:

Bring Me the News staff report 10 additional suspects have been charged in the Feeding Our Future fraud case.

And, our own Kyle Stokes with the local angle on the Oscars (ICYMI, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cleaned up last night. James Hong didn’t win an individual award, but was part of the cast of the Best Picture winner). Here’s a MinnPost story about him from the archives: Minneapolis-born James Hong: If you watch movies, you know him.