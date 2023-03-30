Rep. Dean Phillips calls for armed guards in schools

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tom Crann and Megan Burks at MPR News are reporting Rep. Dean Phillips is calling for armed security guards at all schools: “I might be an outlier on this as a Democrat, but in the near term, I’m becoming of the opinion that we must ensure that there is an armed security officer at every school possible in America right now.”

Nicole Winfield at the Associated Press is reporting the Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” the theories backed by 15th-century “papal bulls” that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands.

Richard Reeve at KSTP-TV has a story based on a St. Paul Police report that members of Mayor Melvin Carter’s staff entered the Tori Ramen Restaurant around midnight on St. Patrick’s Day and, following arguing and fighting, were asked to leave the premises. Chief of Staff Peter Leggett released a statement that read, in part: “I was informed by two City workers that they filed a police report last week relative to this incident, that will likely contradict the description of events.”

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal profiles Abdi Mahad and Hudda Ibrahim, the husband and wife team that founded a St. Cloud publishing company to write books for underrepresented communities in children’s books.

Keith Schubert at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports Bally Sports North, home of televised broadcasts of Minnesota Twins, Wild, Timberwolves and Lynx games, has lost an estimated 1.7 million subscribers in the last decade.

Olivia Hines at the Minnesota Daily is reporting in 2020, the University of Minnesota purchased about $20,000 worth of furniture from MINNCOR, an industry program that uses prison labor to create furniture and other home goods.

Pamela Thompson at Northfield News writes that Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling, the creative team behind the “Glensheen” musical, have a new musical entitled “The Defeat of Jesse James.”