Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV staff report Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen could leave the team, citing ESPN reports that say it’s “a ‘real possibility’ Thielen will be released in the coming days, making the Detroit Lakes native a free agent.”

For Next City, Twin Cities journalist H. Jiahong Pan writes about a little-known rule at most transit agencies that could make riding the bus safer, “asking their bus driver to make a stop along a route between two regularly-scheduled stops. Although studies have shown the policy helps female riders who feel uncomfortable walking long distances at night alone, transit agencies struggle to get the word out and develop clear, consistent policies.”

The Strib’s Liz Sawyer reports a Hennepin County judge has accepted a controversial plea deal “for 17-year-old John Kamara that would result in a 1 1⁄ 2 – to two-year sentence at the juvenile correctional facility in Red Wing and extended probation until his 21st birthday” for the teen’s role in a home invasion shooting that killed Zaria McKeever, 23.

The New Yorker announced it has acquired “In the Dark,” the award-winning investigative podcast previously produced by Twin Cities-based APM Reports.

The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood will get a new skate park.

For Sahan Journal, Abe Asher reports a story by St. Paul’s Kao Kalia Yang will be the first Hmong tale adapted for opera.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports longtime East St. Paul pizza place Angelo’s will close after more than five decades in business.

Also from Bring Me the News, staff report a 78-year-old Grand Marais man was killed in his home and a 28-year-old man is in custody. “The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect and victim knew each other, but the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” BMTN writes.