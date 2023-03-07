Rural Minnesota cities like New Ulm face critical child care shortages

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Hannah Yang reports on what the critical child care shortage means for rural communities like New Ulm.

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports documents show acrimony between leaders of the University of Minnesota and Fairview Health Services in the run-up to the announcement that Fairview and Sanford would merge.

It continues to look a lot like winter: per Joe Nelson writes on Bring Me the News, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch across the southern half of Minnesota, “including the Twin Cities metro area, for accumulating snow that is forecast to move through Thursday and Friday.”

WCCO TV staff report Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

Fox 9 staff report area code 218, which covers northern Minnesota, is among those associated with the most spam calls.

The Strib’s Christa Lawler reports St. Louis County judge Sally Tarnowski died suddenly while on vacation in Florida.

Twin Cities Business’ Dan Niepow reports the Uptown Theatre will reopen as a live entertainment venue in May.