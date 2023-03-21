Seven hurt in light rail-car collision near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From MPR News, Tim Nelson reports a collision between a car and a light rail train near U.S. Bank Stadium Monday night resulted in seven people injured. “Video posted on social media shows a sedan driving south on Portland and entering the intersection as the traffic signal facing the car turned yellow,” Nelson reports.

Also from MPR News, Dana Ferguson reports Crookston State Rep. Deb Kiel announced she had a stroke and was hospitalized. “The Republican from Crookston said she experienced fatigue and dizziness while at the State Office Building, which led her to seek medical care. Kiel returned home and is now resting, she said. She was released from the hospital on Saturday,” Ferguson reports.

KARE 11 staff report the city of St. Paul and its public workers have reached a tentative deal. If the parties agree, a strike may be avoided.

Boreal.org reports a Duluth woman has finished the 1,000-mile Iditarod trail by bike. “After 21 days, 2 hours, and 48 minutes, she crossed the finish line in Nome, Alaska and completed the world’s longest winter race, becoming the first Minnesotan to do so.”

At Sahan Journal, Alfonzo Galvan reports Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahin was named the Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year.

Eden Prairie Local News’ Stuart Sudak reports a pedestrian was struck and killed as he crossed Highway 5 near Eden Prairie Road.

The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports Ukrainian soldiers are getting the care they need for battle wounds at an Oakdale foundation.

The Star Tribune’s Neal Justin reports former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken hosted Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham during the first of four nights guest hosting “The Daily Show” on Monday.