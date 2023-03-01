Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Racket’s Em Cassel reports Minneapolis’ Nice Ride bike share program is off this year — and maybe forever.

The Strib’s Ryan Faircloth reports former Minnesota governor/wrestler/actor Jesse Ventura is back at the Capitol as an advocate for legal marijuana. “How much better than to put the former governor in charge?” Ventura said. “If Governor Walz wants to name me the commissioner of cannabis, I will give that due consideration. Especially if it’s a paying position.”

MPR’s Sam Stroozas reports a transgender woman was the victim of a violent attack at the Lake Street light-rail station on Monday morning.

Also from the Strib, Ryan Faircloth and Jessie Van Berkel report Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature have released their proposed tax plan, which includes tax rebate checks.

The Pioneer Press’s Frederick Melo reports Eureka Recycling truck drivers in Teamsters Local 120 have voted to authorize a strike. “The authorization does not initiate one, but it sets the stage for a potential work stoppage, a strong salvo in contract negotiations with the nonprofit that handles St. Paul’s residential recycling,” Melo reports.

At VinePair, Jerard Fagerberg dives into Minnesotans’ deep affinity for pull tabs.

At Sahan Journal (via MPR), Alfonzo Galvan reports important information from Twin Cities snow emergency alerts doesn’t always reach non-English speaking communities.