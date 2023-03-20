Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO-TV staff report St. Paul city workers including public works, water services, and parks and recreation employees could strike, beginning on Tuesday.

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports some Minnesotans are calling for laws that are tougher on litter left on lakes over the winter.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson reports a winter storm Tuesday could bring more snow to northern Minnesota.

The PiPress’ Christopher Magan reports that workers at the Hastings Minnesota Veterans Home are alleging a culture of “workplace harassment, retaliation and bullying has led to an exodus of workers and hazards for both residents and staff.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Strib’s Katie Galioto reports three incumbent members of the St. Paul City Council — Rebecca Noecker, Mitra Jalali and Nelsie Yang — who are running for reelection got the DFL’s endorsement over the weekend.

MPR’s Feven Gerezgiher profiles Rep. Elliott Engen, 24, who is the first Gen Z Republican elected to the Legislature in Minnesota.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach reports that amid a staffing crunch, Minnesota school workers are hoping to see a minimum wage hike to $25 an hour.

The Strib’s Kavita Kumar and Jessie Van Berkel look at whether the taxpayer rebate checks being proposed at the Capitol could worsen inflation.