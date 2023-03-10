Starter home market is bare bones in the Twin Cities

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta and MaryJo Webster report things are bleak for prospective starter home buyers: “Last year, sellers listed just 20,000 houses affordable to most first-time buyers and empty nesters. That’s half as many as four years earlier and the fewest in decades, according to a Star Tribune analysis of Minneapolis Area Realtors’ data.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports DFLers have postponed a fundraiser that “raised questions about the involvement of top lawmakers in an event soliciting contributions that legislators would be barred from raising on their own.”

Axios’ Torey Van Oot reports that amid a child care shortage, Hormel is planning to build a daycare that will serve the children of employees and the community in Mower County.

The Strib’s Ben Goessling reports Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will part with the team.

Bring Me the News staff report longtime Eat Street establishment Eat Street Social will close.

MPR’s Jon Collins reports the Minneapolis City Council has approved two new positions in the Minneapolis Police Department that are appointed.

The Faribault Daily News’ Kristine Goodrich reports the idea of “no mow May” is not going over with officials in Faribault.

The New York Times has found “erstwhile manufacturing town” Duluth again.