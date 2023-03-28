Stillwater braces for possible major flooding after snowy Minnesota winter

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Matt McKinney of the Strib says, “Volunteers wearing hi-viz vests hoisted bag after bag of sand onto pallets in downtown Stillwater Monday morning, the first day of a weeklong effort to build a town-saving berm ahead of what could be a historic crest of the St. Croix River. Triggered by warnings from the National Weather Service, which for weeks has forecast a high probability of flooding after one of the snowiest winters on record, the two dozen volunteers worked through a sunny but chilly morning in a riverside parking lot closed last week in preparation for the flood fight. … The city’s worst-ever flood was in 1965, when the St. Croix reached 694.07 feet above sea level. That was an exceptionally high water mark for Stillwater, where the Weather Service classifies anything above 689 feet as ‘major flooding’. The Weather Service issued a flood outlook last week that put the chance for major flooding in Stillwater at 81%.”

At KARE-TV Sharon Yoo says, “First it was London, then Seoul. Big city nonstop international flights are mounting a major comeback after halting during the pandemic. On Monday it was Tokyo’s turn to resume service. For folks getting on that flight, the comeback means much more than just skipping a connection. Gate G4 buzzed with excitement on Monday, as people awaited to board the first weekday flight headed directly to Tokyo.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner tells us, “… the wintry weather hits just keep on coming. Temperatures are running about 3 degrees colder than average so far this month in the Twin Cities. Across Minnesota, temperatures are running from near average in the southeast, to as much as 10 degrees colder than average in the Red River Valley. So it’s no big surprise that another colder than average week is on tap to close out March 2023. Another chance of rain or snow is showing up in the forecast models Thursday and Friday.”

Says Stribber Chris Riemenschneider, “Not seen for 14 years in the state where he famously found recovery, Eric Clapton will return to Minnesota for an Xcel Energy Center concert on Sept. 14. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be joined by Texas blues-guitar hero Jimmie Vaughan at the Thursday night gig in St. Paul, one of only a handful of U.S. dates he announced Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options starting Wednesday. Prices were not provided by the show’s promoter, Jam Productions.”

Another MPR story, this from Matthew Holding Eagle III says, “Answering the call from small relief organizations in northern Mississippi after a series of tornadoes swept through the area, seven Ukrainian who recently arrived in Minneapolis are heading south. At least 26 people died Friday evening during the storms which left many others without homes. The nonprofit American Service based in Minneapolis, along with seven Ukrainian refugees, none who have been in the U.S. for longer than three months, gathered in a caravan Monday before hitting the road for the 2,000-mile round trip journey to help render aid.”

At BringMeTheNews Christine Schuster says, “A legendary Minnesota brand will be reborn and an American manufacturing company will open its 15th store nationwide at the Galleria in Edina this year. Luxury jeweler JB Hudson, founded in Minneapolis in 1885, is expected to return to the Twin Cities this fall with the new Galleria store. … Texas-based YETI is also bringing a new store to the Galleria. The maker of high-end coolers, drinkware and other outdoors products is expected to open its 15th store nationwide on the mall’s east end between Filson and Parachute, according to a Galleria spokesperson. A late summer opening date is expected.”

And this from the Strib, “Red Lake Nation tribal leaders are making headlines this month by setting their sights on bringing all of Upper Red Lake within reservation boundaries — an epic challenge that could take years to play out. As the Star Tribune continues to follow the story, what observations or questions come to mind as the movement gets started? Tell us briefly your first impressions or reflect on your Upper Red Lake experiences.”

