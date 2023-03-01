Target, other companies suffering billions in ‘organized retail crime’ losses

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At yahoo!finance Brian Sozzi says, “With all due respect to Walgreens CFO James Kehoe, inventory shrinkage mostly at the hands of organized retail crime is still worth crying over if you are a retailer. Take Target, for example. ‘It [inventory shrinkage] was certainly a headwind [last year],’ Target CFO Michael Fiddelke told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. ‘We know we’re not alone in seeing elevated levels of shrink and organized retail crime driving some of that theft.’ … Goods stolen from stores, which contributes to inventory shrinkage, led to $94.5 billion in losses in 2021, up from $90.8 billion in 2020, according to a late 2022 study by the National Retail Federation (NRF). About 32.8% of retailers surveyed called out organized retail crime as becoming ‘much more’ of a concern in the last five years.”

For MPR News, Matt Sepic reports, “A Hennepin County judge has sentenced the man convicted in the killing of Minneapolis high school student Deshaun Hill to more than 38 years. Cody Fohrenkam’s sentence is at the top of state guidelines. A jury convicted Fohrenkam, 30, last month of shooting the 15-year-old in the back of the head after a brief exchange on a Minneapolis sidewalk a year ago.”

At the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes, “At a nearly three-hour listening session Tuesday night, the St. Paul school board heard 63 speakers share their fears and frustration over school safety, along with countless ideas for making things better. The special meeting was held at Washington Technology Magnet, where a staff member was shot in the ear after school in January, the same week that a Central High School student was shot in the head at the nearby recreation center and a teen was arrested with a gun at Harding High. It wasn’t until 15-year-old Devin Scott was fatally stabbed at Harding on Feb. 10 that the school district began soliciting input on how to improve school safety.”

In the Strib Dave Orrick says, “A combined 1,580 vehicles were towed to impound lots in Minneapolis and St. Paul during last week’s multi-day snowstorm that prompted each city to declare multiple snow emergencies. The Feb. 21-23 snowstorm also resulted in 7,479 tickets being issued for vehicles that failed to move in time for snowplows to come through, according to numbers from each city.”

At KARE-TV, Bill Strande and Danny Spewak say, “The city of Minneapolis is seeking applicants for its new Community Commission on Police Oversight (CCPO). The new agency’s goal is to have more transparency and accountability within the Minneapolis Police Department. The CCPO will convene for the first time in late April. … The deadline to fill out applications on the city’s website is March 20.”

For CBS News Sara Moniuszko reports, “Erythritol, a zero-calorie sugar substitute used to sweeten low-cal, low-carb and ‘keto’ products, is linked to higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death, according to a new study. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic studied over 4,000 people in the U.S. and Europe and found those with higher blood erythritol levels were at elevated risk of experiencing these major adverse cardiac events. … Sugar-free products containing erythritol are often recommended for people with obesity, diabetes or metabolic syndrome as ways to manage sugar and calorie intake. Erythritol is one ingredient in the common calorie-free stevia sweetener Truvia, for example.”

At MPR News, we get this from Paul Huttner, “It’s not your imagination. All that snow, ice, and rain outside your door this winter has added up to the wettest meteorological winter (December-February) on record in a good chunk of the Upper Midwest. … In the Twin Cities, we’ve recorded 6.45 inches of liquid equivalent precipitation for the months of December through February.”

A Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel story by Rick Barrett says, “A Wisconsin food safety sanitation services provider has paid $1.5 million in penalties for illegally employing more than 100 children, ages 13 to 17, in hazardous occupations including overnight shifts at meat processing plants in eight states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. A Department of Labor investigation found that Packers Sanitation Services, based in Kieler in Grant County, employed children working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters. At least three minors suffered injuries in the hazardous work, according to investigators.”

