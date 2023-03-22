Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KMSP’s Jeff Wald reports Timberwolves star player Karl-Anthony Towns is planning to return Wednesday after being absent for 52 games.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports human remains were found in a tote bag by Lake Mille Lacs, north of Onamia.

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports a fire at the Midwest Machinery John Deere dealer in western Minnesota resulted in the closure of a state Highway 40 for hours.

The Pioneer Press’s Molly Guthrey and Frederick Melo report workers at a Snelling Avenue Starbucks went on strike Wednesday morning as part of a national walkout.

Article continues after advertisement

KARE 11 staff report the sex trafficking trial of Republican donor Anton Lazzaro started Wednesday with opening statements.

This evening marks the start of Ramadan, and Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari has a roundup of Twin Cities Ramadan events.

The Pioneer Press’s Jess Fleming reports Grand Avenue Korean fried chicken spot Bap and Chicken plans to close March 25.

The Star Tribune’s Chloe Johnson and Mike Hughlett report a radioactive tritium leak in Monticello “was the sixth highest recorded among U.S. nuclear power plants.”

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s staff reports a Metro Transit bus driver is getting praise for rescuing a child with special needs.