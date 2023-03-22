Walmart says it will close Brooklyn Center store next month

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At KARE-TV Bill Strande says, “The Walmart located at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center is permanently closing next month. A Walmart spokesperson said after a ‘careful and thoughtful review process’ the company made the ‘difficult decision’ to close the location on Friday, April 21. In a statement, they added that the store didn’t perform ‘as well as we hoped’ and didn’t meet the company’s financial expectations, but employees will be able to transfer to another store.”

This from Stribber Ryan Faircloth, “Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced Tuesday they have agreed to a spending framework that would increase the state’s budget by nearly $17.9 billion over the next two years, seemingly using up all of Minnesota’s surplus. The budget agreement reached by Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is notable not only for its size but for coming just halfway into the legislative session. In past years, the governor and legislative leaders typically didn’t agree on spending targets until nearly the end of the session.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “Six people are now facing criminal charges after law enforcement recently found more than 34 pounds of fentanyl along with guns and other drugs in Hennepin County. While the cases aren’t connected, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says the charges come after efforts by several local law enforcement agencies and teams … . Authorities say between two and three milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, meaning the fentanyl seized could’ve killed nearly 8 million people.”

At si.com Joe Nelson says, “Marney Gellner, the barrier-breaking Minnesota broadcaster employed by Bally Sports North, announced Tuesday morning that she has breast cancer. ‘About three weeks ago I found out that I have breast cancer. It was just detected in my yearly mammogram. I did not find a lump’, said Gellner on the KFAN-FM 100.3 Power Trip Morning Show. ‘I had no idea, I just go in every year like we’re told to do.’ Gellner decided to go public with her diagnosis to help encourage others to get their yearly mammogram.”

A Patch story by William Bornhoft says, “Macalester-Groveland, a neighborhood in St. Paul with a population of 16,310, is the best place to live in Minnesota. That’s according to Niche, a data and analytics platform, that published its ‘best places to live’ rankings for 2023 this week. It’s the ninth consecutive year that Niche has produced the rankings, which include 228 cities and 17,932 towns and neighborhoods across the U.S. ‘In Macalester-Groveland there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Macalester-Groveland and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Macalester-Groveland are above average’.”

Stribber Neal St. Anthony writes, “The lawyer who won Minnesota’s largest-ever jury award of $563 million in November started with small-time cases that taught him great lessons. Mike Collyard, 49, a graduate of then-Hamline University College of Law, spent several years as a fledgling lawyer working for a veteran attorney in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood. They represented prostitutes, drug peddlers, debtors and others who could barely afford even a bargain-basement lawyer. … In his largest, multiyear case Collyard represented the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee to recoup funds owed to victims of white-collar fraudster Tom Petters. The $563 million verdict would be the biggest chunk of reclaimed money from the case, a sum that now totals $1.25 billion. Losses from the fraud scheme are estimated at $3.7 billion.”

For MidwestHome.com Elizabeth Roubik says, “Making their debut this month on HGTV, Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan—emergency home restoration experts and sisters — embark on a quest to fix families’ property disasters. Starting on March 28, the eight-episode season shows the home restoration process from start to finish. Uselding takes charge of logistics and insurance, while Meehan oversees construction and design. With their unique combination of skills, the team can assess damage and create a full renovation plan to restore homes to their original states.”

At the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes, “Lars Stannard was browsing in a secondhand shop in Paris a few days ago when he spotted a familiar red-and-black jacket: a Stillwater Area High School letter jacket. Stannard, a 2016 graduate of the high school, snapped a few photos and sent them to SAHS French teacher Amy Saur Budion via Instagram on Monday morning. ‘You wouldn’t have had anything to do with this, would you?’ he asked his former teacher. Budion, who chaperones trips to France for the high school and also teaches at Stillwater Middle School, assured him that she had not, but she offered to help find out the name of the jacket’s former owner.”

And this at WCCO-TV: “If you were in the Minneapolis Skyway System some weeks back and happened to see a motorcyclist streaking through the ramps and tunnels at a high speed, you weren’t alone. This week, Red Bull shared video of Shakopee native Aaron Colton’s dash through the world’s largest contiguous system of enclosed, second-story bridges. The stunt was intended to showcase the Twin Cities architectural feat on a world stage.”