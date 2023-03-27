Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For MPR News, Brian Bakst reports, “Politics, they say, makes strange bedfellows. It takes on new meaning in the case of DFL Gov. Tim Walz and former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike McFadden. The Walz family will move into a Sunfish Lake home owned by McFadden, likely in May, ahead of planned multi-million dollar renovations at the official governor’s residence. The first family’s stay is to last into September 2024.”

This from Stribber Randy Furst, “Applications have poured in from Minneapolis residents hoping to join a 15-member board that will conduct oversight of the city’s Police Department. Until the March 20 deadline, city staff received more than 160 applications for the new Community Commission on Police Oversight — the most for any city committee or commission since at least 2010.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “A Fridley man has been charged in connection to a shooting that critically injured one man in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month. Shirell Watkins Jr., 24, has been charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Watkins’ location is currently unknown, and the criminal complaint detailing the charges against him says there is an active warrant for his arrest.”

And this at WCCO-TV, “Weather officials say a streak of consecutive days with 1 inch of snow on the ground at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has come to an end after 116 days. That’s good enough to rank ninth all-time, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports there is now just a trace of snow cover at the airport.”

Article continues after advertisement

For DakotaNewsNow Parker Brown says, “A small town off of Interstate 90 and east of Chamberlain is employing a new strategy to boost their population, attract new businesses and revitalize its community. Pukwana, South Dakota, a community of just over 230 residents, is accepting applications for housing lots in the middle of town to build on. The price? Zero dollars. The town acquired four lots of land and they have all necessary infrastructure such as water, sewer and electricity adjacent to the building sites.”

Corin Hoggard of KMSP-TV says, “Prom season is coming fast and a local charity is trying to make sure money isn’t a reason for girls not to go. Project Prom is literally giving away dresses. ‘It’s a lot of dresses, a very wide selection,’ said Haley Rosario of Crystal. Prom shopping has Rosario dreaming of dancing in a beautiful, expensive dress. ‘I found one blue one and I think I’m gonna look around more to find maybe a different style, like maybe a tight one,’ she said. But whatever color or style or size, Haley and the other young ladies in a Maple Grove showroom won’t pay anything for the dresses they choose.”

For KELO-TV in Sioux Falls Cale Engelkies says, “A sheriff’s deputy in Minnesota made good use of the abundance of snow this winter to stop a suspect during a pursuit. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department released dash-cam video of last week’s high-speed pursuit through the streets of Maplewood, Minnesota. The deputy will use a technique common for law enforcement called a PIT maneuver to force the vehicle to turn sideways…into a snowbank. The suspect climbed out of a window and onto the vehicle’s roof, but the deputy was quickly able to subdue him with a stun gun. Authorities say the car was stolen and used in a robbery three days earlier.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “It’s that time of year when snow birds return from a winter down south. WCCO photojournalist Mike Durenberger captured the welcoming party for one flock at Marshall Terrace Park in northeast Minneapolis. … Herons will lay eggs in about two weeks, and those should hatch in early May.”

Stribber Tim Harlow writes, “Tow truck driver Phil Henkemeyer is once again pleading for motorists to slow down and move over when encountering emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road with lights flashing. Henkemeyer was pulling a motorist out of the ditch about 9:10 p.m. March 16 when a driver going more than 60 mph lost control on icy Hwy. 23 near Rockville in central Minnesota and slammed into the driver’s side of his truck. It was the second straight winter his truck was hit. ‘It was that godawful sound, again,’ Henkemeyer said. The crunching and twisting metal brought back memories of Dec. 29, 2021, when a different driver rear-ended Henkemeyer’s truck as he pulled a vehicle out of a snowbank on Interstate 94 near Avon, Minn.”

Article continues after advertisement