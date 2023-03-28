Woman charged in stabbing at Cub Foods in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP’s Cory Knudsen reports a woman has been charged in a weekend stabbing at the Midway Cub Foods.

The AP reports the state’s case against e-cigarette maker Juul opened Tuesday. According to the AP, “Minnesota is seeking more than $100 million in damages, (Attorney General Keith) Ellison said, accusing San Francisco-based Juul of unlawfully targeting young people to get a new generation addicted to nicotine.”

MPR News staff report changes in water temperature in the Mississippi River after the temporary power down of the Monticello Xcel Energy nuclear plant have killed more than 200 fish.

Bring Me the News staff reports a GoFundMe has been set up to help 16-year-old Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau, the North High student and athlete who was hurt in a shooting last week.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann reports LynLake institution It’s Greek to Me has closed.

The Star Tribune’s Joy Summers reports chef Justin Sutherland will open a location of his sandwich shop chain, Big E, in St. Paul.

Also from MPR News, Hannah Yang has a retrospective 25 years after tornadoes tore through southern Minnesota, including St. Peter.