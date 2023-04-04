2023’s first Minnesota flood warning issued in Northfield

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO’s Kirsten Mitchell reports the first flood warning of the year in Minnesota has been issued in Northfield, as melting snow rushes into the Cannon River.

The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta and Burl Gilyard report AT&T is moving workers out of its downtown Minneapolis office to space in Bloomington.

ESPN’s Alyssa Roenigk reports St. Paul Olympian Suni Lee revealed kidney issues prevented her from competing in her final college meets at Auburn University.

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports a plan to convert apartments in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District into boutique hotel rooms has caused outcry among residents and city officials.

Fox 9’s Jeff Wald reports the Minnesota Wild have secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

North News’ Azhae’la Hanson reports Ty Raheem, the former dean of students at a Northside charter school, is now a ref for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach reports Bethel University has a new scholarship for Karen and Karenni students.