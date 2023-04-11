Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP’s Emily Baude reports that on Tuesday afternoon, federal officials and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith are announcing nearly $240 million in funding for Metro Transit’s Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit project, which would bring bus rapid transit from Woodbury to St. Paul.

The Star Tribune’s Christa Lawler reports that the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Tuesday two long-lost ships that sank in Lake Superior the gales of November 1914 have been found.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports a bison herd is coming to Grand Portage, “part of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s continued effort to create a healthy, affordable and local food option for the community.”

Bring Me the News staff report police are asking for help in looking for 13-year-old Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen, who was last seen in Columbia Heights on Saturday.

Fox 9 staff report there was a ground stoppage Tuesday morning at MSP International Airport after reports of smoke in the control tower.

WCCO staff report a police officer was shot while carrying out a knock-and-announce warrant in Granite Falls.

In honor of a forecasted high north of 80 degrees, WCCO staff has compiled a playlist of ’80s jams.