Family stuck on icy Red Wing bluff rescued by helicopter

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE’s 11’s Naasir Akailvi reports a family stranded on He Mni Can-Barn Bluff in Red Wing, was rescued by helicopter after becoming stuck “on the icy and snow-packed northern face.” KARE 11 has video.

Fox Staff reports the Twin Cities and a good chunk of southern Minnesota could possibly hit 80 degrees Wednesday.

KSTP’s Emily Baude reports parts of Highway 169, between New Hope and Plymouth, will close next week for construction.

The Pioneer Press’ Molly Guthrey has the winners in the time-honored tradition of the Pioneer Press’ Peeps diorama contest.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports yet another business in Grand Marais has been destroyed by fire. Sydney’s Frozen Custard was wrecked in a fire Monday morning.

The Mesabi Tribune’s Marie Tolonen reports TV show American Pickers is looking for collections … in Minnesota.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports Walkin’ Dog, the hot dog restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, will close after serving hot dogs and other treats for 31 years.