FBI, ATF, MPD respond to two Minneapolis mosque fires

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kyle Brown at KSTP-TV reports that emergency crews have responded to fires at two mosques in south Minneapolis over the past two days, and authorities are asking for help identifying a man believed to be involved in one of the fires. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara: “…we do not know if [Monday]’s fire was arson. We are assuming that it is arson and that both fires are connected until proven otherwise. We will evaluate any possibility of biased or hate crimes provided under the law…”

Via WCCO: 3M announced Tuesday it would lay off 6,000 employees around the world. The cuts are in addition to the 2,500 manufacturing roles the company eliminated in January.

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News is reporting that Minnesota schools saw a rise in four-year public high school graduation rates last year following a drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay Kolls at KSTP-TV reports that under the terms of her contract, if University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is still on the job through June 30, she will receive $160,000 toward a supplemental retirement account. She could get another $100,000 if she is given a performance bonus by the chair of the Board of Regents.

Article continues after advertisement

Patrick Kennedy at the Star Tribune has a story on Polaris shipping the Ranger XP Kinetic, the company’s new lithium ion-powered rechargeable ATV. The Ranger XP Kinetic Premium and Ranger XP Kinetic Ultimate are priced at $25,000 to $30,000.

Josh Verges at the Pioneer Press reports that Winona State University President Scott Olson is one of two finalists to be the next chancellor of the Minnesota State college and university system.