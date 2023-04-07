Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At KSTP-TV Kyle Brown reports, “The Metro Transit Police Department has fired disgraced former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after a review determined he ‘committed workplace misconduct’ when he got in a drunken-driving crash in 2021 with a firearm in the vehicle.mHutchinson was restored to his position as a Metro Transit Police sergeant when his term as sheriff expired in January. His reinstatement was due to a Minnesota law that lets public employees return to their former position at the conclusion of taking a leave of absence for an elected office.”

Says Sabinas Graves for Gizmodo, “The warmest and most welcome addition to the Star Wars universe made her debut on The Mandalorian’s “Guns for Hire” episode. Star Wars superfan and known Grogu admirer Lizzo made an appearance as the Dutchess of Plazir-15 in the Outer Rim territories during a side quest detour on the series. (Note: The Mandalorian subtitles and Lizzo spelled it ‘Dutchess’, so we’re going with that for now, despite a Lucasfilm tweet spelling it ‘Duchess’.) She’s a royal and elected official married to Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier, a reformed Imperial.”

Stribber Randy Furst says, “Greg Hestness, a former Minneapolis deputy police chief, believes he would be a great addition to the city’s newly created Community Commission on Police Oversight. … Hestness is one of about a dozen individuals with current or former ties to police or law enforcement who are among some 160 applicants for the 15-member commission, 13 of whom will be appointed by the City Council, and two by Mayor Jacob Frey. But those applicants are drawing fire from some quarters who say putting them on the commission will undermine efforts to give citizens more voice in recommending new direction for the department.”

For Bring Me The Sports Joe Nelson writes, “Dick Bremer, in his 40th season as the television voice of the Minnesota Twins, will not be announcing the Twins’ Home Opener on Friday against the Houston Astros. Bremer indicated Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID. ‘After more than 3 years of successfully bobbing and weaving around it, ’19 got me in ’23. I’ve tested positive and will miss my first home opener in 40 years. Looking forward to returning to the booth soon’, Bremer announced.”

At mlive.com Matt Durr reports, “Japanese automaker Honda is recalling an estimated 564,000 older CR-V models in cold weather states because of an issue with rust that can cause an increased risk of a crash occurring. According to the Associated Press, the recall impacts certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or are registered in several states where cold weather is an issue. CR-Vs registered or sold in the following states may be part of the recall; Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.”

At MPR Karem Yucel says, “MPR News freelance photographer Derek Montgomery captured photos of massive waves hitting the shores of Lake Superior in northern Minnesota on Wednesday. … The waves, generated by a winter storm that hit the North Shore on Tuesday and Wednesday and reached heights of up to 20 feet, crashing against cliffs and encasing trees in ice.”

This, from MPR’s Paul Huttner, “Finally! A major and persistent shift in the upper airflow across North America will bring springlike temperatures into Minnesota and the entire Upper Midwest over the next week. … By next week, highs in the 70s will cover a good chunk of southern and even central Minnesota.”

In the Strib Nancy Ngo says, “It’s been a l-o-n-g, cold winter and, so far, a cold, snowy spring. So while it may not look like spring, it’s certainly spring flower show season. And, as these flower-centric events prove, there’s more than one way to shine a spotlight on the vast array of blooms that the season has to offer. The Spring Flower Show in St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo and Conservatory takes full advantage of the light-filled Sunken Garden. Displays of tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas and hyacinths are accented with formal topiaries. … .”

