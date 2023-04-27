Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV staff report Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday signed bills protecting people providing or seeking abortions in the state; one making Minnesota a refuge for gender-affirming medical care; and another banning conversion therapy.

Forum News Service reports a school bus driver who was formerly a county commissioner in northern Minnesota and law enforcement officer “faces one felony second-degree count of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14 years old and one felony count of distributing via electronic communication material that relates and/or describes sexual conduct to a child.”

MPR staff report Winona police are asking locals for information as they continue looking for Madeline Kingsbury, who was last seen in late March. “Specifically, authorities are asking for information about wells from before 1925 and old homesteads in Winona and Fillmore counties, along with sinkholes that are accessible by car. They also would like information about any old windmills or windmill bases in those two counties,” MPR reports.

Racket’s Jay Boller reports Minneapolis’ Vo’s Vietnamese Restaurant is for sale.

Fox 9 ’s staff reports no dogs will be in attendance at the Animal Humane Society’s annual Walk for Animals because of canine influenza.

MPR’s Robyn Katona reports the Hmong Thai Fashion Show in St. Paul on Saturday will celebrate international Hmong Thai designers.

St. Cloud Live’s Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa reports the St. Cloud Area School District provided incorrect data to the Minnesota Department of Education that showed a dropoff in graduates from the district.