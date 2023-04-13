Inflation cools in the Twin Cities metro

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Strib Kavita Kumar writes, “Inflation in the Twin Cities eased considerably last month as price increases in the region continued to cool faster than in the nation as a whole. The consumer price index, a closely-watched measure of inflation, rose 3.4% in March for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, the lowest year-over-year increase in two years and down from 5.1% in January, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. Lower energy prices, including a 15% decrease in gas prices compared to a year ago, helped drive the improvement.”

At MPR, Matt Sepic reports, “Elected officials in Hennepin County are urging Minnesota lawmakers to spend part of the state’s surplus on public safety. Governor Tim Walz has proposed setting aside $550 million for local police and fire departments and other public safety agencies across Minnesota. At a news conference at the Hennepin County Government Center on Wednesday, Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston said crime in the Minneapolis suburb is trending downward, but challenges remain, including a shooting Tuesday that left three people with serious injuries.”

Sahan Journal’s Alfonzo Galvan reports, “Cub grocery store workers in the Twin Cities voted Tuesday to approve a new union contract after nearly going on strike last week. The vote took place at 12 locations around the Western Metro, and UFCW Local 663 members counted and tallied votes after polls closed at 5 p.m., according to a news release from the union.”

For the Strib, Eder Campuzano says, “Minneapolis Public Schools will close April 21 in observance of Eid al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan. The school board on Tuesday voted to alter the academic calendar it had initially approved in 2022 after officials realized they had misidentified which day Ramadan would end this year, officials said in a release.”

At KSTP-TV Renee Cooper says, “After requesting a public apology from City leaders and compensation for the money and time they say they lost by participating in the City’s inaugural ‘I Am My Ancestors Wildest Dreams Expo,’ Minneapolis small business owners decided to plan an event of their own. Not only do they say they lost money because Expo’s turnout was so low, a few vendors also told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that local vendors took a back seat to talent brought in from other states. Documents obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS now show that an out-of-state company played a huge role in planning the event and was allotted a huge portion of the event’s budget.”

At BringMeTheNews Tommy Wiita says, “Nearly two weeks after the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury in southeastern Minnesota, the father of their two children has spoken out. In a statement to Bring Me The News through his attorney Zachary Bauer, Adam Fravel called for Kingsbury to be brought home safely and claimed his innocence. ‘Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance’, the statement from Fravel reads.”

For the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, Morgan Matzen says, “South Dakota’s School Superintendents Association signed onto an open letter opposing South Dakota’s current set of proposed social studies standards Tuesday. The superintendent group joins a coalition of dozens of individual educators, school boards and education groups, as well as the state’s nine tribes, that have come out against the standards in recent months, including the South Dakota Education Association (SDEA), which was among the first education groups to call out the standards for not being age appropriate.

For WCPT radio in North Dakota Richard Eberwein reports, “North Dakota lawmakers over the past two weeks chose to vote down a bill that would provide free lunch for certain school children, and days later passed legislation to provide themselves meal cost relief. On April 6, the Republican supermajority in the North Dakota Senate passed Senate Bill 2124, which raises the amount of money state senators and their staff can receive from meal reimbursements. Just days prior, the same body voted down House Bill 1491 23-24, a bill that would cover lunch for school children whose parents’ income falls 200% below the poverty line.”